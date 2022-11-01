November 1, 2022 - Coastal Heritage Society (CHS) recently announced that Nora Fleming Lee has been selected as the new CEO of the organization. Lee will assume the position starting Jan. 1, 2023. The decision came after the CHS Board of Trustees conducted a thorough executive search. As a long-time employee and the current Chief Operations Officer of Coastal Heritage Society, Lee will succeed Sandra Baxter, who will retire after 26 years with the organization.
“I wholly believe that Nora is the right choice to take over leadership,” says Baxter, current CEO of Coastal Heritage Society. “She has been with this company for over 16 years and is deeply knowledgeable in all areas of our operations. She also has a passion for this company and our work and will make every effort to continue to support the unique corporate culture of CHS that has allowed us to put together and maintain an incredibly talented staff.”
Lee began her work with Coastal Heritage Society in 2006 as the Site Administrator of Georgia State Railroad Museum (then the Roundhouse Railroad Museum), overseeing daily operations, booking and managing group programs and corporate events, and collaborating with CHS’s Preservation Team on several capital projects to save and restore the historic site. Her role expanded in 2010 to the Sites Administrator of Tricentennial Park and in 2015, was appointed Chief Operations Officer. Lee helped manage the expansion of CHS’s scope and operations with the additions of Savannah Children’s Museum, Pin Point Heritage Museum, and Harper Fowlkes House.
“A Nominating Committee, made up of Board of Trustee members, met throughout the past year to develop a process, screen applicants, and interview candidates,” adds Carol Coppola, CHS Board President. “The Board of Trustees has developed a great trust in Nora during her current role as COO. This, combined with her tenure, passion, and understanding of CHS’s strong culture, vision, and mission to the community, made her the stand-out candidate for the position. We look forward to CHS’s next chapter under Nora’s leadership.”
Lee is a native of Savannah and attended St. Vincent’s Academy High School where she volunteered and developed a passion for service with the Sisters of Mercy. She received a B.A. in History from Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, N.C. and an M.A. in Public History from Armstrong Atlantic State University (now Georgia Southern University). She is a committee member and volunteer for Sailing Regattas and Youth Sailing for over ten years, including Leukemia Cup Regatta where she was the Chair of the Regatta in 2016. When away from work, Lee enjoys spending her time with her husband of 13 years, Brian, and two children, ages 5 and 3.
