November 1, 2022 - Coastal Heritage Society (CHS) recently announced that Nora Fleming Lee has been selected as the new CEO of the organization. Lee will assume the position starting Jan. 1, 2023. The decision came after the CHS Board of Trustees conducted a thorough executive search. As a long-time employee and the current Chief Operations Officer of Coastal Heritage Society, Lee will succeed Sandra Baxter, who will retire after 26 years with the organization.

“I wholly believe that Nora is the right choice to take over leadership,” says Baxter, current CEO of Coastal Heritage Society. “She has been with this company for over 16 years and is deeply knowledgeable in all areas of our operations. She also has a passion for this company and our work and will make every effort to continue to support the unique corporate culture of CHS that has allowed us to put together and maintain an incredibly talented staff.”

