November 1, 2022 - Greenbriar Children’s Center and Park Place Outreach, which are the only two emergency shelters in the entire Coastal Empire for children who are abused, abandoned, neglected or who are runaways or homeless will be recognizing November as National Runaway/Homeless Youth Prevention Month.
In addition to its emergency shelter for youth ages 11-18, Greenbriar offers two early childhood learning centers for children, ages 6 months to 5 years old and a Family Preservation program which provides free counseling and support services within the home to families in crisis. Park Place Outreach operates an emergency shelter for youth ages 11 through 18 and offers a street outreach program as well as a Family Always Matters program (F.A.M) which works with teens and their families to receive case management services, support services and placement prevention services to help teens remain safely in their homes.
