November 1, 2021 - On any given night, there are over 700 chronically homeless individuals experiencing homelessness in our community. In order to bring much needed awareness to this issue, November serves as Homeless Awareness Month. Union Mission invites you to influence change by participating in any or all of the following activities:
- Organize a Donation Drive to support Union Mission’s Emergency Housing Programs by collecting donations. Items needed include toilet paper, laundry soap, cleaning supplies, and bath & hand towels. Encourage a friendly competition amongst your various groups, departments or classes. To get started, please contact Amy Mickle at (912) 238-2777 or amickle@unionmission.org.
- Volunteer at Union Mission to Serve a Thanksgiving Meal on Wednesday, November 24 at Union Mission (125 Fahm Street) from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the spirit of the holidays, Union Mission will serve 300 free Thanksgiving dinners, provided by Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation with the support of Sodexo, to local families and individuals in need. Volunteers will have the opportunity to help pass out boxed to-go meals or assist with the free donations through the clothing closet. For more information, visit www.unionmission.org.
- Donate to Giving Tuesday during the month of November to help Union Mission raise funds to address the flooring and painting needs at Magdalene House, a 20-bed Emergency Housing Program for mothers and their children. Renovations are estimated to cost $22,000 for new flooring and paint including replacing bedroom doors and adding ceiling fans to each of the 6 bedrooms. Union Mission has committed $12,000 to the renovation with the balance to be raised through our Giving Tuesday campaign. No donation is too small to help! Donate at www.unionmission.org. If you or your civic organization is interested in sponsoring, please contact Suzanne Willis at (912) 238-2777 or swillis@unionmission.org.
For more information on how to support Union Mission, contact Michael Traynor, President & CEO, at mtraynor@unionmission.org or (912) 238-2777 or visit www.unionmission.org.
