November 10, 2020 - Bike Walk Savannah has received a $37,694.40 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).
The grant will help finance BWS’s education programs, safety campaigns, work with local governments to improve infrastructure, printing of the popular Bike SAV bike map and guide, pedestrian safety materials, and other programs aimed at making Savannah and Chatham County safer for people who ride bikes and walk for transportation and recreation.
“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact that almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” said GOHS Director Allen Poole. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns, and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to our goal.”
“Walking and biking are the primary modes of daily transportation for many people in Savannah and Chatham County,” said Caila Brown, executive director of Bike Walk Savannah. “And many more make the choice to add biking and walking to their mobility options, whether for transportation or recreation. We are grateful for the support of GOHS as it allows us to continue and expand the programs we’ve been offering, with the goal of improving safety for all people on the streets of Chatham County.”
The grant year for this award is Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.