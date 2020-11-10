November 9, 2020 - Family Promise of the Coastal Empire is inviting families and supporters in the communities it serves to join them for an Outdoor Family Movie Night fundraiser.
While theaters have reopened, many people may not yet feel comfortable patronizing enclosed spaces in close proximity to others due to COVID-19. However, movie lovers can still enjoy a show and some quality time with their families on Sunday, Nov. 15 in Savannah. The movie starts at 7 p.m. at Benedictine Military School (BC), near the batting cages, 6502 Seawright Drive, Savannah. The event is free to attend, but donations are greatly appreciated. Attendees can bring chairs, blankets, and snacks or picnics to enjoy while watching an outdoor screening of the “The Addams Family” on a large inflatable movie screen.
Stage Front Production Services has generously donated their services and equipment for the evening, tending to all the audio-visual needs for the event, which will guarantee a high-quality show for all in attendance. Benedictine Military School kindly offered the use of its property, giving Family Promise all the makings of a wonderful fundraising opportunity. All that’s needed to complete the evening is families eager to relax and enjoy an uplifting night together.
All proceeds from the Outdoor Family Movie Night will go to support Family Promise’s mission of assisting homeless families with children in Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties. Family Promise Executive Director Katrina Bostick expressed her gratitude for the event partners and encourages community members to come out for an evening of fun with a film that emphasizes family values.
“We chose ‘The Addams Family’ because it reminds of what is truly important – our families, which come in all shapes and sizes and from all backgrounds. This fundraiser is a critical one for Family Promise, as financial hardships brought on by COVID-19 have meant fewer donations and more expenses for us,” Bostick said. “We really hope all the communities we serve will rally around us and come out to enjoy a great movie, snacks and a lot of fun with the ones they love.”
Family Promise works with host congregations to reduce the number of families who are separated when they fall on difficult times and find themselves homeless. However, the organization expands its mission beyond just providing meals and shelter for families. They also offer mentoring, homelessness-prevention programs and services, and initiatives to address the underlying causes of homelessness. Family Promise has a strong track record in keeping families together, while offering support and resources towards long-term independence.
For more information about Family Promise, please visit www.familypromisece.org, email familypromise@familypromisece.org or call 912-790-9446.
