November 10, 2021 - Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people age successfully, recently announced that it has partnered with the VetAssist® Program to offer free assistance for qualifying wartime veterans and their surviving spouses who want to use their Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Aid and Attendance benefit for in-home care or adult daycare.
VetAssist can connect eligible veterans and spouses with an in-home caregiver and get care started before funds arrive. Included are help with transportation, meal preparation, medication reminders, light housekeeping and personal care such as bathing, dressing and assistance with toileting.
“Our partnership with VetAssist allows us to give back to veterans who have given so much to us. We wish more veteran families were aware of it,” said Patti Lyons, president of SCI. “They earned this benefit and we’re happy to see them use it.”
VetAssist is a program of Veterans Home Care (VHC), a company founded in 2003 to help qualifying wartime veterans and their surviving spouses apply for a non-service-related disability pension from the VA to pay for assistance with activities of daily living in their homes. VHC now serves veterans in 48 states with a network of more than 4,000 home care providers through its VetAssist® Program. In all, Veterans Home Care has helped more than 19,000 veterans and their surviving spouses access VA benefits for the care they need.
