November 12, 2021 - Union Mission received a $5,000 donation from Vaden Chevrolet Pooler during a special check presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Vaden Chevrolet Pooler dealership. The donation will support Union Mission’s Emergency Housing Programs that provide housing and customized services for clients to exit homelessness.
“Union Mission is such a force for good in our local communities,” said Jane Vaden Thacher, President of Vaden Automotive. “November is National Homeless Awareness Month and we are happy to help those in need and promote the services available at Union Mission. As the season of giving approaches, we hope others will join the cause.”
Union Mission’s 90-day Emergency Housing Programs provide basic human needs including food, housing, clothing, transportation access to mental healthcare, employment support, as well as intensive case management and community referrals that will further support their ability to become independent members of the community. In 2020, Union Mission helped transition 667 men, women and children from the streets of Savannah to safe, stable housing along with providing over 78,200 meals and 97,130 nights of housing.
For more information visit www.unionmission.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.