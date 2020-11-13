November 13, 2020 - GAgives on GivingTuesday, Georgia’s biggest giving campaign, kicked off on Monday, Nov. 2, and culminates on Dec. 1, GivingTuesday, as part of the worldwide celebration that takes place each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
In this time of widespread and mounting need, GAgives aims to bring attention to the work and worth of the nonprofit sector, highlighting the thousands of organizations that work tirelessly for positive and lasting change. Since its founding in 2012, the GAgives movement has rallied 284,000 individual contributions and raised more than $41.5 million for nonprofits across Georgia.
GAgives is organized by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits (GCN), with invaluable support from a range of corporate, foundation, civic and media partners.
Aprio is one of this year’s returning corporate sponsors, funding Power Hour contests that inspire outsized giving. “We’re thrilled to be supporting GAgives again this year,” said Melisa Beauchamp, Aprio’s Nonprofit and Education Industry Leader. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the results from our Power Hour investment last year, which made an incredible return on behalf of Georgia’s nonprofits.”
Also funding donation-incentivizing contests this year: longtime GAgives partner Arby’s Foundation and new partners Marshall Jones (an Atlanta-based accounting firm serving nonprofits) and Brooks, McGinnis & Company (specializing in nonprofit audits). “At Brooks, McGinnis, we have a passion for serving those who serve others,” said Partner Karen Grosvenor. “By using our donation to generate even more giving, GAgives furthers our commitment to help nonprofits grow their missions.”.
Nonprofits make up Georgia’s fifth-largest industry, employing more than 277,000 people. “These people pay taxes and buy local goods and services, and so do the organizations they work for,” said GCN President and CEO Karen Beavor. “All this activity is critically important to local economies.”
Some 80% of all nonprofits operate with budgets under $500,000 annually, doing their work in neighborhoods and towns throughout Georgia, and the lion's share of their revenue comes in small gifts from everyday people. Currently, however, only 53% of households report giving to charity, down from roughly 67% in 2002.
“On Dec. 1, Georgians have an opportunity to support their local community by supporting the nonprofits that make them thrive,” said Beavor. “Historic places, community gathering spots like parks, river walks, and arts groups need our support. So, too, do the local people who benefit from nonprofit work – whether that’s nursing a stray animal to health so it can become a loving pet, facilitating a support group for a family member dealing with cancer, or providing job training and placement for an out-of-work friend. Where there is a need, there is a nonprofit. Your gift, no matter how small, makes a big difference to your local community.”
This year, Georgians can get engaged with the campaign by going to GAgives.org, where they can search for nonprofits, donate directly, and start their own fundraising campaigns for the causes they support; or by following @GAgives on Facebook, and using the hashtag #GAgives on Twitter and Instagram, to share the call to give.
You can also help the movement by sharing the GAgives on GivingTuesday date and call-to-action; pointing people to the nonprofit giving portal at GAgives.org; and encouraging your audience to spread the word about GAgives, their favorite nonprofit, and why they donate. Georgia’s nonprofits, and the communities they serve, thank you.
