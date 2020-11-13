November 13, 2020 - The Tybee Island Marine Science Center is launching an online auction on Nov. 14, just in time for holiday gift shopping. The online auction will run through Dec. 8 and feature a variety of items, from a Megalodon to dinner for two, artwork, guided tour of the Okefenokee Swamp, fishing charter, and more.
Maria Procopio, executive director of the Tybee Island Marine Science Center said, “The community and our board members have been great about getting some fantastic and unusual items for this auction. Monies raised from the auction will help us move closer to the grand opening of our new facility in 2021.”
The Tybee Island Marine Science Center has many sponsorship and donation opportunities for the new facility’s exhibits. For more information, please go to https://bringingtheoutsidein.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.