November 16, 2021 - The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society will resume its annual Thanksgiving potluck tradition this year, gathering on Nov. 18 to share turkey and all the fixings with its member families and their supporters.
The LDSS will provide turkey, ham and beverages for the meal, along with the paper goods. Participants are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share.
The dinner will be held at ConneXion Church, 5411 Skidaway Road, and will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18. That’s one week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We have always looked forward to gathering at this time to reflect on our blessings and enjoy a meal together,” said Candy Bogardus, chairperson for the event. “We are thankful that conditions will allow us to resume this tradition this year.”
To make reservations, please call 912-663-8573.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.