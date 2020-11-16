November 16, 2020 - United Way of the Coastal Empire invites nonprofits serving Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties to apply for its 2021 Community Fund. Funding proposals should specifically address emerging or growing community needs as a result of COVID-19, and/or inequitable access or outcomes in our priority areas of education, health, or financial stability.
Interested organizations should review eligibility criteria and instructions at uwce.org/nonprofithq and submit a Letter of Inquiry by 5:00 PM on Friday, December 4, 2020. Selected organizations will be invited to submit a full application for funding via United Way’s annual, volunteer-driven review process in January 2021.
“Each year, United Way of the Coastal Empire invests in some of the highest performing nonprofit organizations delivering vital programs and services on the front lines in this region,” said Brynn Grant, President and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Empire. “We are reminded that our nonprofit safety net is more important now than ever before. These programs are essential to help local families survive in times of crisis and come out of those difficulties thriving.”
All programs funded by United Way go through a competitive review process to ensure their efficiency, effectiveness and strategic impact. Knowledgeable volunteers and experts from the community carefully screen and select the programs funded by donor contributions. Their recommendations are reviewed and approved by the United Way Board of Directors. After selection, these programs are rigorously monitored to ensure they produce positive, measurable results. Through their hard work, this year United Way supports 82 programs across 54 nonprofit agencies.
For more information, visit www.uwce.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.