November 17, 2020 - MarineMax Savannah is hosting a “Fill the Boat With Love” holiday toy drive to benefit the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.
Jim Lynes, MarineMax General Manager commented, “Our Fill the Boat campaign promotes giving back to the community here in the Savannah area. We have had a successful year and want to do something to give back to others in the community that may have not been as fortunate. While needs are high all year long, the holiday season is a great time to show kids and families that you care.”
Through Dec. 11, MarineMax Savannah invites customers and community members to bring new, unwrapped toys to contribute to a great cause and help make a child's holiday season even brighter. Donations will go to the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots annual gift drive. Typical items needed for family donations include gift cards to Walmart, Target, and local restaurants. For infants, 0-12 months, bouncy seats, developmental learning toys, and activity centers are great gift options. Gifts for both teen girls and boys include headphones, sunglasses, portable chargers, hats, backpacks, perfume or cologne, makeup or cosmetic bags, journals, and tumblers or water bottles. Help "Fill the Boat" this holiday season by donating to a family or child in need.
MarineMax Savannah is located at 3518 Old Tybee Rd in Thunderbolt, Georgia. Visit the MarineMax website for more details or contact Diana De Carvalho, Regional Marketing Coordinator, at diana.decarvalho@marinemax.com.
