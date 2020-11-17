November 17, 2020 - Shelter From The Rain, a local nonprofit, recently announced that they will be hosting an online fundraiser to support single mothers in Savannah.
Due to the pandemic, the organization is unable to host their annual Christmas Concert in person this year.
In an effort to stay safe during the holiday season, the organization has transformed their annual Christmas Concert into a virtual Christmas Carol Contest featuring Kim Gusby, Dedrick Clark, Lyn Avenue, Laiken Love, Porschia Mitchell, The Savannah Bananas, Reese Bailey and The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra. This online fundraiser will last from Nov. 15, 2020 – Dec. 20, 2020. The online Christmas Carol video with the most votes will be the winner and the winner will be announced the week of Christmas.
“2020 has been very hard on many of the families that we serve, but it has also presented an opportunity for us to develop creative ways to meet their needs and work more with our community partners”, says Jennifer Graham, Founder and Director of Shelter From the Rain.
The funds raised through this online fundraiser will provide assistance to single mothers and children in need. This year, the organization is also celebrating their 10-year anniversary and the funds raised online will support their Mental Health for Single Moms program, their Virtual Tutoring Services for Students of Single Mothers, their Community Diaper Bank and their ”Hope For the Holidays” Christmas Giveaway. For more information on how you can help with this online fundraiser for single moms, visit www.shelterfromtherain.com.
