November 19, 2020 - In the spirit of the holidays, Union Mission will serve 300 Thanksgiving dinners, provided by Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation with the support of Sodexo, to local families and individuals in need on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Grace House (120 Fahm Street) from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Volunteer opportunities are still available that day at Grace House from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will have the opportunity to pass out to-go boxed meals or assist with free donations through the clothing closet. Space is limited due to social distancing, register at https://unionmission.volunteerhub.com/.
Union Mission’s Culinary Arts Coordinator who helps to oversee the kitchen and holiday meal prep understands homelessness. “The holidays can be an especially difficult time for those experiencing homelessness,” says Glenn Hayes. “Amid the season’s themes of family and community, the demeaning and uncertain nature of homelessness can leave individuals feeling all the more forgotten.”
Hayes believes feeding the homeless and spending the holiday with them helps those feel a sense of connection and purpose. “I’m happy to be in a place to support the community and get a chance to work with others and help others,” said Hayes. “I’m glad to be here for Union Mission’s Thanksgiving meal this year.”
