November 2, 2021 - Greenbriar Children’s Center, a non-profit in Chatham County providing services to children and families, will be recognizing November as National Runaway/Homeless Youth Prevention Month.
“Greenbriar has been helping children who are homeless, abused, abandoned or neglected since our founding in 1949, “said Gena P. Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar. “We remain one of only two emergency shelters for youth ages 11-18 in the entire Coastal Empire which provides counseling, a warm bed, nourishing meals, access to caring adults, transportation and support to children who are experiencing trauma.”
Youth can be referred into Greenbriar’s emergency shelter by a concerned church or family member. Youth may also self-refer if they need a safe place to stay. Greenbriar also accepts referrals into the shelter from the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless, Department of Families and Children, Chatham County Juvenile Court and the Department of Juvenile Justice.
National Runaway/Homeless Youth Prevention Month was created to help shine a light on the prevalence of youth homelessness. “We hope that our community will join with us to wear the color green on November 10, a national day of support for runaway and homeless youth, to demonstrate their commitment to children”, added Miss Taylor. “Wearing green will also help to raise awareness of the prevalence of childhood homelessness in our own communities.”
For more information, visit www.greenbriarchildrenscenter.org or call 912-234-3431.
