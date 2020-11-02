November 2, 2020 - Savannah Music Festival is joining forces with South Arts to present two special virtual performances that will be part of The Kennedy Center’s ongoing Arts Across America series. The free performances will be streamed on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. ET on the Kennedy Center’s Arts Across America Facebook page, YouTube channel and kennedy-center.org.
The Savannah Music Festival’s Nov. 5 Arts Across America episode, presented in partnership with South Arts, will feature a live performance by Greenville, Georgia blues musician Jontavious Willis and “Just You, Just Me: A Musical Conversation Between the Drum and the Voice” featuring acclaimed drummer Ulysses Owens Jr. and vocalist Juquan Vickers performing African-American spirituals.
“We’re thrilled to present artists who reflect the powerful music of our region and to share their work with a national audience,” said Savannah Music Festival Artistic Director Ryan McMaken. “We invite everyone to enjoy these exceptional performances featuring Jontavious Willis, and Ulysses Owens Jr. and Juquan Vickers on November 5.”
Jontavious Willis and Ulysses Owens Jr. will each perform live at the 2021 Savannah Music Festival, which will take place in outdoor and socially distanced settings in historic Savannah, Ga. on May 18-30, 2021. In addition to being a versatile drummer and percussionist, Owens currently serves as Artistic Educator in Residence for SMF Jazz Academy, an after-school program providing instrumental training to young musicians throughout coastal Georgia.
The Arts Across America performances are part of a creative collaboration with arts organizations from coast to coast. The series offers 20 weeks of free online programming and showcases more than 200 diverse, visionary artists who exemplify unique regional artistic styles and use music and the arts as tools for advocacy and social justice.
Arts Across America is designed to uplift artists and showcase art from communities and regions across the country during a challenging time and will run through December 11, 2020. Artists engaged to participate in Arts Across America presentations include six-time Grammy Award-winning jazz bassist Christian McBride, children’s literature author and poet Kwame Alexander and musician, singer and record producer Aloe Blacc.
“I had the pleasure of being the first artist in the Kennedy Center’s Couch Concerts Series,” said Jason Moran, the Kennedy Center’s Artistic Director for Jazz. “Since then, many artists have chimed in to stream their art directly into homes. With the expansion of our mission, more artists will have an opportunity to share their expressions while engaging a wounded country. The arts will continue to keep a record, and Arts Across America will be an important documentation for the present and the future.”
For more information, visit kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/arts-across-america or savannahmusicfestival.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.