November 20, 2020 - This GivingTuesday, every dollar donated to Greenbriar Children's Center will be matched up to $2,500 on Dec. 1.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on Dec. 1, 2020, and throughout the year.
Greenbriar Children’s Center was founded in 1949 by the Gamma Sigma Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. as an orphanage for African-American children, who, prior to that time, were placed in work farms or penal institutions if there was no parent or family support. Today, Greenbriar has one of only two shelters in the entire Coastal Empire of Georgia; operates two early learning centers for children under the age of 5 from low-income families; and also offers a Family Preservation and Support program, which provides free counseling services to families and individuals in crisis.
“GivingTuesday is truly the launch of the Giving Season. This year, we have seen how our Chatham County community can rally together to support each other in times of crisis. We know that Savannahians care deeply about their children. We are grateful for the support of our local organizations, businesses and individual contributions, which we are relying on this year more than ever,” Executive Director Gena Taylor said.
GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
Greenbriar was founded in 1949 as an orphanage for African-American children in Chatham County in 1949. In the 1960’s, it opened its doors to all children, regardless of race or ethnicity and expanded the services it provides. Today, Greenbriar operates an emergency shelter for children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect and runaway and homeless children, up to 18 years old; two early childhood learning centers for children from low income families under the age of 5; and a Family Preservation and Support program which provides free counseling and support services to families and individuals in need.
For more information about Greenbriar’s involvement in GivingTuesday or to make a donation that will be matched, visit www.greenbriarchildrenscenter.org or call 912-234-3431.
