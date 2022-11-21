November 21, 2022 - The Fresh Express no-cost fresh food distribution program has expanded to a third permanent site.
Located at the intersection of East 40th Street and Waters Avenue, the site provides food on the first Friday of each month. The two other locations — the Curtis V. Cooper Family Health at 106 E. Broad St., and the Moses Jackson Center at 1410 Richards St. — distribute on third Fridays. All begin at 9:30 a.m. on the day of distribution.
The new site started as a pop-up location but was made permanent due to demand.
“At each site, we usually have around 25 households that come to pick up produce, but turnout at Waters and 40th often surpasses that average,” said Laura Schmarkey, association outreach program director. “For example, in June we served 34 households there.”
An initiative of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia, in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Fresh Express launched in 2016 to serve neighborhoods with low access to fresh food. The monthly event expanded to its second and now third permanent sites with the support of the Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant funding awarded to Healthy Savannah and the Y through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Schmarkey says while demand helped drive the decision to make the new location permanent, it was made possible through the efforts of the volunteers who staff each site and make each day successful.
“One of our site volunteers told us about a young lady who consistently wanted lemons, specifically as a remedy during the pandemic to make hot lemon water,” said Schmarkey. “So our staff and volunteers always made sure to gather some lemons for this lady and her elderly mother when stocking up before distribution day.”
On the first and third Fridays of each month, the volunteers and staff members distribute an average of 750 pounds of fresh produce and bread to neighbors in need. Each family can fill two bags full of fresh foods to take home each month at no cost to them.
“We shop the Second Harvest’s selection on the day of distribution so every time there is something different, but we like to lean towards having an even mix of fruits and veggies,” Schmarkey said.
“We love selecting mixed greens and salad kits and staples like potatoes and onions. We try to always find what we call ‘walkable food,’ such as apples, peaches, plums, and bananas for our community members who don’t necessarily have a kitchen or a home. We also distribute bread and often have surprise items like pumpkins, mini evergreen trees, water, and sunscreen.”
According to a 2020 study from Feeding America, 17.1% of Chatham County residents are considered food insecure. Additionally, 21.8% of the children in Chatham County are food insecure.
“Since the launch of Fresh Express we have been able to put more than 60,000 pounds of fresh food back into the community to serve neighbors in need,” Schmarkey said. “The Y is proud to serve our community with our partners at Second Harvest and United Way, along with support from the REACH grant, to provide this monthly produce distribution program that aims to provide access to fresh fruits, vegetables and bread in neighborhoods with insecure access to healthy foods.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.