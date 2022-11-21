November 21, 2022 - The Fresh Express no-cost fresh food distribution program has expanded to a third permanent site.

Located at the intersection of East 40th Street and Waters Avenue, the site provides food on the first Friday of each month. The two other locations — the Curtis V. Cooper Family Health at 106 E. Broad St., and the Moses Jackson Center at 1410 Richards St. — distribute on third Fridays. All begin at 9:30 a.m. on the day of distribution.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.