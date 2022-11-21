ER7A2363.JPG

November 21, 2022 - In the spirit of the holidays, Union Mission will serve over 375 Thanksgiving meals, provided by Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation with the support of Sodexo, to local families and homeless individuals in need on Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Union Mission’s parking lot (125 Fahm Street).

This event is free and open to the public. Union Mission will also provide free clothing and household items through their Clothing Closet. Over 40 volunteers are expected to help set up tables, prepare hot to-go boxed meals and spread holiday cheer.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.