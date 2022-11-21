November 21, 2022 - In the spirit of the holidays, Union Mission will serve over 375 Thanksgiving meals, provided by Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation with the support of Sodexo, to local families and homeless individuals in need on Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Union Mission’s parking lot (125 Fahm Street).
This event is free and open to the public. Union Mission will also provide free clothing and household items through their Clothing Closet. Over 40 volunteers are expected to help set up tables, prepare hot to-go boxed meals and spread holiday cheer.
Union Mission’s Culinary Arts Coordinator who helps to oversee the kitchen and holiday meal prep understands homelessness. “The holidays can be an especially difficult time for those experiencing homelessness,” says Glenn Hayes. “Amid the season’s themes of family and community, the demeaning and uncertain nature of homelessness can leave individuals feeling all the more forgotten.”
Hayes believes feeding the homeless and spending the holiday with them helps those feel a sense of connection and purpose.
“I’m happy to be in a place to support the community and get a chance to work with others and help others,” said Hayes. “I’m glad to be here for Union Mission’s Thanksgiving meal this year.”
(0) comments
