November 22, 2022 - Davenport House Museum (DHM), a property of Historic Savannah Foundation, has announced the return of its festive, annual Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight event celebrating the coming of the New Year as it would have been observed 200 years ago. The fifty-minute experience will take place at the historic house. Patrons may arrive at the Museum’s new entrance at 323 East Broughton Street any time between 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 30. Online reservations in advance are strongly encouraged with a reserved date and time for attending noted.
This family friendly event will feature costumed docents telling the story of early nineteenth century holiday festivities. Light refreshments, music and skilled interpreters are among the highlights of the presentation. Please be aware that this tour requires guests to be able to walk up and down stairs and maneuver in dimly lit rooms.
“Attending one of our holiday evening tours is a terrific way to experience our historic city when it is at its most beautiful.” said Davenport House Museum Director Jamie Credle. “Many enjoy it so much they make it a tradition returning with their families.”
Admission for Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight costs $15 for adults in advance and $18 at the door. Children ages 6-17 are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. DHM asks that patrons call about scheduling a time to visit or indicate on their online ticket purchase the time when they hope to enter the house. To purchase tickets, visit www.davenporthousemuseum.org, call 912-236-8097, or visit the Davenport House Museum Shop. Online tickets must be purchased at least one day in advance of the date on which you wish to attend. For same-day tickets, please purchase at the door.
The mission of the Davenport House Museum is to preserve and interpret the American Federal-style house and the artifacts within, built by Master Builder Isaiah Davenport for his household, with an emphasis on the years 1820-27. The Davenport House seeks to educate, enrich, and inspire our visitors and the community, as well as recognize the historical role of the house in the founding of the Historic Savannah Foundation. Situated on Columbia Square at the corner of State and Habersham streets in historic downtown Savannah, it is one of the oldest brick structures in the city and sees approximately 40,000 visitors annually through its guided tours and education programs. For more information or to reserve tickets, please call 912-236-8097.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.