November 22, 2022 - Davenport House Museum (DHM), a property of Historic Savannah Foundation, has announced the return of its festive, annual Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight event celebrating the coming of the New Year as it would have been observed 200 years ago. The fifty-minute experience will take place at the historic house. Patrons may arrive at the Museum’s new entrance at 323 East Broughton Street any time between 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 30. Online reservations in advance are strongly encouraged with a reserved date and time for attending noted.

This family friendly event will feature costumed docents telling the story of early nineteenth century holiday festivities. Light refreshments, music and skilled interpreters are among the highlights of the presentation. Please be aware that this tour requires guests to be able to walk up and down stairs and maneuver in dimly lit rooms.

