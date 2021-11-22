November 22, 2021 - As part of Subaru’s national 2021 Share the Love® Event, Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people age successfully, and Chatham Parkway Subaru are teaming up to benefit SCI’s Meals on Wheels Pet Food Program. The Pet Food Drive will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SCI, located at 3025 Bull St.
Community members are encouraged to bring pet food and help SCI and Chatham Parkway Subaru "Stuff the SUbaru" to benefit the furry friends of area Meals on Wheels clients. Those donating pet food will be entered into a raffle to enter a $100 gift card from PetSmart.
The Meals on Wheels Loves Pets grant program, supported by PetSmart Charities, distributes funding to provide Meals on Wheels clients and their pets with food, supplies, grooming and improved access to veterinary care, all of which can present financial and physical challenges for older adults.
The Subaru Share the Love Event puts buyers in the driver’s seat. People who purchase or lease a new Subaru now through January 3, 2022 can select a charity, including Meals on Wheels, for a Subaru donation of up to $250.
