November 23, 2021 - Leadership Southeast Georgia, a professional development and leadership program in 10 coastal counties, has named five local business and community leaders from the region to serve as its new executive committee, and seven more to the board of directors. Spanning diverse industries such as aerospace, marketing, business development, manufacturing, and commercial construction, the new LSEGA executive committee and board of directors will help guide the evolution of the five-month program that trains leaders to improve the quality of life in the Southeast Georgia region.
Nov. 23 - Leadership Southeast Georgia Announces New Executive Committee and Board of Directors
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Jared Downs, a former vice-chair, is the new chairman of the board. He currently serves as the vice president of governmental affairs for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Savannah. Downs previously worked for U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson and Zell Miller.
The new vice-chair, Jesse Bentley, is a former treasurer. He is the Savannah division manager of Evans General Contractors, with a background in distribution, logistics and manufacturing project management.
Stephanie Dammen-Morrell was named the new secretary after previously serving as a site coordinators chair. She currently works as the director of marketing for Hussey Gay Bell, a respected architecture firm in Savannah.
Kendria Lee is the new treasurer. She formerly served as an LSEGA class nominations and selection committee member and 2019 site coordination for Bulloch County. In her current position, Lee is the director for economic development and community relations at Georgia Southern University.
As a former chair, Brynn Grant assumes the title of immediate past chair on the executive committee. Grant is the president and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Empire, and a former CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority. She is also a former vice president of World Trade Center Savannah for eight years.
In addition to the executive committee, the new LSEGA board members are:
Cecilia Arango
Marketing Manager, Thomas & Hutton
Savannah, Chatham County
Leia Dedic
Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships, Savannah Economic Development Authority
Savannah, Chatham County
Krystal Hart
CEO, Sparrow Communications
Hinesville, Liberty County
Chris Nowicki
Public Affairs, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
Pooler, Chatham County
Royce Proctor
Marketing and Member Service Representative, Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership
Nahunta, Camden County
John Reynolds
President, RPI Roofing
Richmond Hill, Bryan County
Madison Roesel
Vice President of Sales and Marketing, The Sack Company
Statesboro, Bulloch County
For more information, visit lsega.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
40 Under 40AgribusinessBanking & FinanceBusiness BuzzzzzzzzBusiness EventsCEO ProfilesChambers of CommerceConstruction & BuildingCovid19Economic DevelopmentEducation & Career Dev.ElectionsEntertainment BusinessNews Features/SeriesHealth & HospitalsHospitality & TourismLawLocal Govts & PoliticsLocal Media & AgenciesManufacturingNational NewsNon-Profit OrganizationsPeople in the NewsPorts & TransportationResidential Real EstateRetail & Shopping CentersTechnology & InnovationWork Force Development
Most Popular
Articles
- Nov. 19 - Plant Riverside District to Host Savannah Christmas Market
- Nov. 16 - Hussey Gay Bell Receives Outstanding Project Award for Savannah Country Day School
- Nov. 16 - Savannah SCORE announces the winners of its BizPitch Savannah™ 2021 entrepreneurial competition
- Nov. 18 - FLETC Honors Coastal Health District and Volunteers for COVID Vaccination Efforts
- Nov. 19 - The Great Thanksgiving Turkey Drive-Thru Giveaway to take place Nov. 20
- Nov. 16 - Savannah Stopover announces 30+ bands for 2022 festival
- Nov. 16 - The Olde Pink House to Host Annual Holiday Celebration on Dec. 2
- Nov. 22 - Savannah Ballet Theatre announces plans for the return of The Nutcracker
- RYAN HARRISON named Chief Operating Officer for Zunzi's and Zunzibar
- Nov. 18 - Historic Savannah Foundation to host lecture on historic tax credits
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.