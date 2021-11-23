LSEGA2022-exec.jpg

(L-R) Jared Downs, Jesse Bentley, Stephanie Dammen-Morrell, Kendria Lee, Brynn Grant

November 23, 2021 - Leadership Southeast Georgia, a professional development and leadership program in 10 coastal counties, has named five local business and community leaders from the region to serve as its new executive committee, and seven more to the board of directors. Spanning diverse industries such as aerospace, marketing, business development, manufacturing, and commercial construction, the new LSEGA executive committee and board of directors will help guide the evolution of the five-month program that trains leaders to improve the quality of life in the Southeast Georgia region.

Jared Downs, a former vice-chair, is the new chairman of the board. He currently serves as the vice president of governmental affairs for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Savannah. Downs previously worked for U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson and Zell Miller.
 
The new vice-chair, Jesse Bentley, is a former treasurer. He is the Savannah division manager of Evans General Contractors, with a background in distribution, logistics and manufacturing project management. 
 
Stephanie Dammen-Morrell was named the new secretary after previously serving as a site coordinators chair. She currently works as the director of marketing for Hussey Gay Bell, a respected architecture firm in Savannah.
 
Kendria Lee is the new treasurer. She formerly served as an LSEGA class nominations and selection committee member and 2019 site coordination for Bulloch County. In her current position, Lee is the director for economic development and community relations at Georgia Southern University.
 
As a former chair, Brynn Grant assumes the title of immediate past chair on the executive committee. Grant is the president and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Empire, and a former CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority. She is also a former vice president of World Trade Center Savannah for eight years.
 
In addition to the executive committee, the new LSEGA board members are:
 
Cecilia Arango
Marketing Manager, Thomas & Hutton
Savannah, Chatham County
 
Leia Dedic
Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships, Savannah Economic Development Authority
Savannah, Chatham County
 
Krystal Hart
CEO, Sparrow Communications
Hinesville, Liberty County
 
Chris Nowicki
Public Affairs, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
Pooler, Chatham County
 
Royce Proctor
Marketing and Member Service Representative, Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership
Nahunta, Camden County
 
John Reynolds
President, RPI Roofing
Richmond Hill, Bryan County
 
Madison Roesel
Vice President of Sales and Marketing, The Sack Company
Statesboro, Bulloch County
 
For more information, visit lsega.com.

