November 23, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire’s 14th Annual Turkey Trot presented by SouthCoast Health will take place on Thursday, Nov. 24, at Daffin Park in Savannah. Everyone is invited to join in the Thanksgiving morning festivities, which include a Kids K, Diaper Dash, and a 4-mile Run/Walk.
- 8 a.m. – Kids K (0.62 mile, ages 10 & under)
- 8:15 a.m. – Diaper Dash (40 yards/ 0.02 mile, ages 3 & under)
- 8:30 a.m. – 4-mile Run/Walk
Participants can come as they are or in Thanksgiving-themed costumes. The 4-mile Run/Walk race route starts at Daffin Park, loops through the beautiful Ardsley Park neighborhood, and ends up back at Daffin Park, where the post-race awards ceremony will take place.
Registration Online registration is open on United Way of the Coastal Empire’s website at uwce.org/turkey-trot until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. On-site registration will also be available the morning of the race from 7:-8:30 a.m. at Daffin Park.
Proceeds from the event benefit the United Way Community Fund, improving lives throughout Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties.
Learn more about the Turkey Trot at uwce.org.
