November 24, 2021 - Buy Local Savannah will host its annual holiday party on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 7–10 p.m. at Ghost Coast Distillery, located at 641 Indian Street in Savannah. The Holly Jolly Holiday Party will celebrate a year of the organization’s growth with festive food and drinks, raffle prizes, and the presentation of Buy Local’s annual awards. The event will also feature a toy and school supply drive, which will benefit several of the organization’s nonprofit members. Event guests are encouraged to bring items to donate or to show their support with a monetary donation.
“At this special time of the year, we want to take a moment to say thank you to our members for their dedication to this organization. What better way to do that than to celebrate with a holiday party!” explained Courtney Rawlins, 2021 President, Buy Local Savannah. “From record growth to sold-out lunches, 2021 has been an exceptional year for Buy Local and we are so thankful to the businesses that continually support our organization.”
Holiday party tickets are $25 for Buy Local members and $40 for nonmembers and can be purchased at buylocalsavannah.com/2021-holiday-party. This event is expected to sell out, so those interested in attending are encouraged to register now.
