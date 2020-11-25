November 25, 2020 - One determined Greenbriar supporter has taken her community fundraising initiative to the next level in order to ensure the children helped by the nonprofit have a happy holiday. Southbridge resident Yahayra Torres had always hosted a traditional White Elephant party at her house but decided that she wanted to take it in a different direction this year and find a way to give back to the community.
Torres chose Greenbriar Children’s Center to benefit from her party and began raising awareness and encouraging her guests to do the same. Instead of buying white elephant gifts for the gathering, they took the money they would have spent and put it toward a one-time donation to Greenbriar. The guests began encouraging their own friends, neighbors and even local businesses to do the same, and the group reported that they’ve raised over $4,000 for Greenbriar. However, they’re not finished yet.
Torres says her goal is to raise $5,000, and she intents to make it. The fundraising merriment will continue at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 with a “Green Elephant Benefit Night” at the Grand Lake Club, 815 Southbridge Blvd. The community is invited to attend by purchasing tickets online, and all proceeds will be added to the total donation going to Greenbriar.
During the party, Greenbriar’s leadership team will accept a check from Torres and her group during a special presentation. The event will also include the traditional white elephant gift exchange, a three-course meal, holiday music, and raffles. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase, and prizes up for grabs include a 50-inch Smart TV, a laptop and more. All raffle proceeds also benefit Greenbriar.
“We are so grateful to Ms. Torres and her group for going out of their way to raise needed funds for Greenbriar at the holidays and for planning this very special event. We couldn’t be more touched by their kindness and generosity, which is the true meaning of this season,” Greenbriar Executive Director Gena P. Taylor said. “Thanks to these fine people and all of the donors they reached, the programs that Greenbriar provides to children in our community will continue not only during the holidays, but during the upcoming months. We encourage everyone to buy tickets to the party and join us Dec. 6!”
To purchase a ticket to the Green Elephant Benefit Night to benefit Greenbriar Children’s Center, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/green-elephant-christmas-party-tickets-118577256767
Those who cannot make it to the party but would still like to donate to the cause can do so here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/320103719197894/10221928864104980/
To learn more about the event itself, please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/347591179944786
Greenbriar Children’s Center is a nonprofit organization that promotes the healthy development of children and the strengthening of families through a multitude of services. These services include early childhood education, family counseling, an emergency shelter, and Project Safe Place. For more information, please visit www.greenbriarchildrenscenter.org or call 912-234-3431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.