November 25, 2020 - Employees from locally managed IT services provider Infinity, Inc. are determined to spread cheer and goodwill during this difficult holiday season. In a matter of 3 short weeks, they have supported three area non-profit organizations including the United Way of the Coastal Empire, Union Mission, and Coastal Pet Rescue.
The company held its first United Way workplace campaign in recent memory to contribute towards the Coastal Empire’s Annual Campaign. Infinity employees contributed more than $1,100, with the company matching those funds for a total donation of over $2,300. They helped the United Way of the Coastal Empire exceed their campaign goal for the year of raising over $8 million for the community.
As a long-time supporter of Union Mission’s efforts to combat homelessness and help their clients move toward independence, the company also adopted 9 local children for this year’s Secret Santa. This program provides gifts and holiday cheer for children in the homeless community. The Secret Santa project is an all-time favorite volunteer opportunity for employees and the fourth consecutive year that Infinity, Inc. has participated.
The company is also one of the sponsors in Coastal Pet Rescue’s upcoming Twinkle Bark Stroll, an adoption event that features a lighted wonderland and festival of trees. This event promotes local pet adoptions while also raising funds and awareness for the organization. Potential pet adopters and those just looking to enjoy some holiday cheer are welcome to register for the event.
“There are so many organizations dedicated to making a positive difference within our community that you just want to say yes to everyone,” said CEO Chuck Brown. “David and I are honored to be able to contribute wherever we can, and we are so proud of this team for their willing spirit and generosity. The holiday season provides a great opportunity for us all to reflect on our blessings and find ways to help others.”
For additional information on Infinity, Inc., go to https://www.infinityinc.us/.
