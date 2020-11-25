November 25, 2020 - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia received a $5,000 grant from International Paper’s Savannah Mill and the International Paper Foundation. Funds will support their childhood hunger initiatives made possible through the Kids Cafe program.
Since March 23 when shutdowns and school closures were first ordered, America’s Second Harvest has prepared, packaged and distributed over 630,000 Grab & Go meals for children out of school and at home. Even with online learning from home, the children still need to be fed.
Whether they are dealing with day to day hunger or emergency situations, like a global pandemic, our vision is for a hunger free community. This grant allows them to reach more and more children with healthy, nutritious meals they need to succeed in school.
“We are pleased to be able to provide continued support to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia as they work to provide nutritious meals to children and families in our community,” said Karen Bogans, Mill Communications Manager, Savannah Mill.
The International Paper Foundation is one of the ways International Paper strives to reach its vision to be among the most successful, sustainable and responsible companies in the world. Started in 1952, the foundation annually provides millions in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work. Funding priority is given to programs related to its signature causes: education, hunger, health & wellness, disaster relief, and initiatives that improve the planet. For more information, visit ipgiving.com.
