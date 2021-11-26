November 26, 2021 - SD Gunner Fund recently announced a $2,500 grant investment from newly named, Petco Love, to support their lifechanging work with service animals in Southeast Georgia. The Petco Love investment will change lives by funding the training and placement of much needed service animals for veterans struggling with PTSD and TBI.
“We are honored to have been awarded this life changing grant from Petco Love and excited about the impact we can now make in the lives of more veterans with our specially trained service dogs,” said Britnee Kinard, Executive Director of SD Gunner Fund. “This investment will help us continue to help service animals and people in Southeast Georgia live their best lives.”
Since 2012, Petco Love has invested more than $16 million to support the lifechanging work of Helping Heroes – animals that are trained to become heroes who help us – with a special focus on supporting those organizations who train shelter pets to become service, therapy and working animals. This could be service dogs that support our nation’s veterans, search and rescue dogs who help disaster relief efforts, or therapy animals that provide comfort at hospitals or senior living centers.
“Petco Love is proud to support SD Gunner fund, as one of nearly 100 organizations receiving a Helping Heroes grant this year,” said Petco Love President, Susanne Kogut. “Petco Love focuses on supporting organizations that find pets in animal shelters and transform them to become pet heroes who improve the lives of others, highlighting the true potential of shelter pets and the impact they bring to their communities.”
SD Gunner Fund is a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to veterans, first responders, and exceptional children through the training and adoption of service animals in the Coastal Georgia area and beyond. Since 2014, SD Gunner Fund has trained and matched 85 service dogs with deserving families.
For more information about SD Gunner Fund, visit www.sdgunner.org. For more on Petco Love, visit petcolove.org.
