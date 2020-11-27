November 27, 2020 - Many of us remember the feeling of fun and freedom that came with getting a bicycle of our very own. In an effort to spread some holiday cheer and ensure that children across our community can have that experience, volunteers from Bike Walk Savannah’s New Standard Cycles Program take in donated kids bikes, fix them up, and work with Blessings in a Book Bag to identify kids who would not otherwise receive a bike for the holidays.
Bike Walk Savannah has organized Bike Drop Off Days on Sundays to make spreading holiday cheer a little easier. New locations to be added.
Volunteers will be on hand to collect the bikes at the following locations:
Bike Walk Savannah HQ - 1301 A Lincoln St. Dec. 6, Dec. 13 from 2-4 p.m.
Green Truck Pub - 2430 Habersham St. Nov. 29, Dec. 6 from 12-4 p.m. (Drop off at Drive Thru on Maupas Ave. side)
Community members are encouraged to donate bikes for kids of all ages that have been outgrown or are no longer needed. Volunteers can work with a little dust (and change some tires, tubes or grips) but please — no rust.
If your organization would like to serve as a drop off point or collect bikes to deliver to Bike Walk Savannah, please email info@bikewalksavannah.org.
Financial contributions can be made at bikewalksavannah.org/donate. These donations help sustain the important work done by Bike Walk Savannah to redefine our city as a place for people, no matter their mode of transportation.
Bike Walk Savannah and Blessings in a Book Bag will distribute the refurbished bikes in mid-December. For more information visit bikewalksavannah.org or email info@bikewalksavannah.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.