November 29, 2021 - The Davenport House Museum (DHM), a property of Historic Savannah Foundation, has announced its Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight event celebrating the coming of the New Year as it would have been observed 200 years ago. Patrons may arrive at the historic house, located at 324 E. State St., any time between 6-8 p.m. for the fifty-minute tour from Sunday, Dec. 26 through Thursday, Dec. 30. Reservations are strongly encouraged.
This family friendly event will feature costumed docents telling the story of early 19th century holiday festivities. Part of the experience will include a short, dramatic presentation on the discovery of Clement Moore’s poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas.” Another highlight will be experiencing the house by candlelight.
“Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight allows guests a chance to glimpse at a time long ago when the world was so different,” said Davenport House Museum Director Jamie Credle. “Our volunteers and staff look forward to sharing the house with visitors and locals alike at a time of year that is festive and celebratory. It is a delightful way to begin ringing in the new year!”
Admission for Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight costs $12 for adults in advance and $15 at the door. Children ages 6-17 are $6 in advance and $8 at the door. DHM asks that patrons call about scheduling a time to visit or indicate on their online purchase the time they hope to enter the house. To purchase tickets, visit www.davenporthousemuseum.org, contact info@davenporthousemuseum.org, call 912-236-8097, or visit the Davenport House Museum Shop.
The tour requires that guests be able to walk up and down stairs and maneuver in dimly lit rooms. Guests will be asked to be mindful of current safety guidelines during the tour and should anticipate wearing masks inside the building.
The mission of the Davenport House Museum is to preserve and interpret the American Federal-style house and the artifacts within, built by Master Builder Isaiah Davenport for his household, with an emphasis on the years 1820-27. The Davenport House seeks to educate, enrich, and inspire our visitors and the community, as well as recognize the historical role of the house in the founding of the Historic Savannah Foundation. Situated on Columbia Square at the corner of State and Habersham streets in historic downtown Savannah, it is one of the oldest brick structures in the city and sees approximately 40,000 visitors annually through its guided tours and education programs. For more information or to reserve tickets, please call 912-236-8097.
