November 29, 2022 - SD Gunner Fund recently announced that it has been awarded a $20,000 grant investment from the HMSHost Foundation. The HMS Host Foundation investment will change lives by funding the training and placement of much-needed service animals for local veterans, first responders, and children with disabilities.
SD Gunner Fund is a Richmond Hill based nonprofit founded in 2014 with a mission to provide a world-class service dog training and advocacy program to support military families, first responders, and children with disabilities. Since its founding, the organization has provided fully trained service dogs for 80 veterans, first responders, and exceptional children. SD Gunner Fund’s service dog training program provides the full range of services to ensure a dog is prepared to meet the specific needs of individuals with mobility, hearing, psychiatric, and neurological disabilities.
