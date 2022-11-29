November 29, 2022 - Step One Automotive Group has announced their 3rd Annual 25 Days of Giving Campaign by adopting three families in need from three cities, providing drop off locations for Old Town Trolley’s Stuff-A-Trolley Holiday Collection Campaign, supplying treats for the Nunnally House staff along with their cancer patients and families and supporting numerous local nonprofits and community partners. Step One Automotive Group kicks off their campaign on Dec. 1.
“At Step One we value our teams, partners, and our community," said Step One Marketing Manager Maja Ciric. "We give back throughout the year, but we try to do more during the Holiday season. We are starting our Season of Giving campaign named 25 Days of Giving, to support families, individuals and non-profits in need. Like the past two seasons, Step One will adopt 3 families for our 3 Georgia locations in Savannah and Brunswick. Step One will provide Christmas gifts in total value of $1,500 ($500 for each family)."
In partnership with Old Town Trolley Tours of Savannah who is hosting their 2022 Stuff-A-Trolley Holiday Collection Drive to benefit local non-profits: CASA/Brightside Advocacy, Park Place Outreach, Shelter from the Rain and The Dive Savannah, Step One is providing drop off locations for much needed Christmas supplies. Old Town Trolley’s orange and green trolleys will be onsite to collect donations at Step One Automotive Christmas Celebration Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat North Savannah, 1011 Chatham Center S Drive.
“With our friends from American Cancer Society Southeast Region, we will provide treats for cancer patients and staff, as well as items needed for the pantry at the Nunnally House.This local facility is warm, comfortable lodging for in-treatment cancer patients, family members of critical care patients, rotating medical students and on-call Health System team members and is located on the Southeast Georgia Health System campus in Brunswick,” added Ciric.
In addition, Step One is teaming up with local community champions and is continuing partnerships with FMWR Hunter and Ft. Stewart, Coastal Pet Rescue Twinkle Bar Stroll, Gilliard and Company With Love Project, presenting a $6,000 check to St. Joseph's/Candler Telfair Mammography Fund, supporting Make a Wish, Shelter from the Rain, Blessings in a Book Bag and is helping The Dive at their veteran Christmas event, Step One Automotive’s three Georgia locations will add more acts of kindness throughout the month of December. Nominations for a family who could use a helping hand can be sent to 25daysofgiving@steponeauto.com until Dec. 15 EOD.
“To find out where we are headed next, what surprises we have prepared, make sure to check out our 25 Days of Giving Calendar and follow us on SOAG GA social media and show us your act of kindness by using #25daysofgiving,” said Step One’s Marketing Coordinator Chelsea Altman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.