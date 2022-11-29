25daysofgiving.jpeg

November 29, 2022 - Step One Automotive Group has announced their 3rd Annual 25 Days of Giving Campaign by adopting three families in need from three cities, providing drop off locations for Old Town Trolley’s Stuff-A-Trolley Holiday Collection Campaign, supplying treats for the Nunnally House staff along with their cancer patients and families and supporting numerous local nonprofits and community partners. Step One Automotive Group kicks off their campaign on Dec. 1.

“At Step One we value our teams, partners, and our community," said Step One Marketing Manager Maja Ciric. "We give back throughout the year, but we try to do more during the Holiday season. We are starting our Season of Giving campaign named 25 Days of Giving, to support families, individuals and non-profits in need. Like the past two seasons, Step One will adopt 3 families for our 3 Georgia locations in Savannah and Brunswick. Step One will provide Christmas gifts in total value of $1,500 ($500 for each family)."

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.