November 3, 2020 - Union Mission estimates that on any given night there are between 750 and 1,000 individuals experiencing homelessness in our community. In order to bring much needed awareness to this issue, November serves as Homeless Awareness Month.
Union Mission invites you to influence change by participating in any or all of the following activities:
- Attend a 30-Minute Informational Zoom hosted by Union Mission on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. featuring community leader, Kim Barnhill, Chief Development Officer at America’s Second Harvest. Union Mission will highlight the impact of hunger on the homeless in our community. Registration is not required; a zoom link will be available at www.unionmission.org.
- Volunteer at Union Mission for a Thanksgiving Meal on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Grace House (120 Fahm Street) from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the spirit of the holidays, Union Mission will serve 300 free Thanksgiving dinners, provided by Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation with the support of Sodexo, to local families and individuals in need. Volunteers will have the opportunity to help pass out to-go boxed meals or assist with the free donations through the clothing closet. Registration available at https://unionmission.volunteerhub.com/.
- Donate to Giving Tuesday during the month of November to help Union Mission remodel the Grace House kitchen and cafeteria that provides over 88,000 meals to men, women and children that reside at Grace House, Beyond Grace and Magdalene House. This kitchen also provides all Starfish Catering orders. Renovations are estimated to cost roughly $10,000 for new floors, ceiling and painting throughout. No donation is too small to help! Donate at https://unionmission.ejoinme.org/Givingtuesday. If you or your civic organization is interested in sponsoring, please contact Suzanne Willis at (912) 238-2777 or swillis@unionmission.org.
Union Mission has cared for Savannah’s homeless community for more than 80 years offering emergency, transitional and permanent housing solutions to those in need. Union Mission also collaborates with the community’s network of service providers to make comprehensive, wrap-around supportive services, such as mental health counseling and culinary arts job training available to all homeless person in the community. The mission of Union Mission is: to partner with people to end their homelessness through housing and supportive services. For more information on how to support Union Mission, contact Patricia Youngquist, Executive Director, at pyoungquist@unionmission.org or (912) 238-2777 or visit www.unionmission.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.