November 3, 2021 - On Saturday, Nov. 13, Bernard Williams & Company and Auto-Owners Insurance will present the ERS Run Fest, including the 4th annual Baker's Pride Donut Mile. Event sponsors and organizers are making the event even more memorable by partnering with Georgia Run for the Fallen raise awareness and funds for Georgia's heroes. The ERS Run Fest will take place at L. Scott Stell Park.
“Help us to hand out over 700 unique medals - each with the name of a fallen hero from Georgia,” Dan Pavlin, Vice President of Commercial Lines and the event’s organizer said. “It’s been 20 years since the War on Terror began, and it’s important to always remember and to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, including more than 700 Georgia service members.”
The Nov. 13 running event in Savannah follows the state-wide Georgia Run for the Fallen, a three-day compilation of runners and support crew who ran specific miles for every Georgia service member whose life was lost since the start of the War on Terror. Each mile of the 164-mile Georgia Run for the Fallen paid homage to several service members and their families.
Pam Howe, mother of a U.S. Marine and vice president of accounting at Bernard William's & Company, ran in the 2021 Georgia Run for the Fallen and will be volunteering on Nov. 13. Howe has also participated in the inaugural Georgia Run for the Fallen, and continues to raise funds for this cause. To donate directly to Georgia Run for the Fallen, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/GArun/PamelaHowe15.
For more information about the November 13 event, visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.