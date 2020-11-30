November 30, 2020 - The CMA CGM Group recently partnered with Savannah Feed the Hungry at the John S. Delaware Community Center to distribute more than 3,000 meals to the local community.
Employees of CMA CGM and local port team members were on site to distribute meals, and families were able to safely pick up free meals via a drive thru.
These events are part of CMA CGM Group’s ongoing Thanksgiving initiatives to feed more than 35,000 Americans across the nation. The company and its subsidiaries donated 10,000 turkeys and thousands of additional Thanksgiving meals to support charitable food distributions across the country. More information can be found here.
