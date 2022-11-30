November 30, 2022 - Savannah African Art Museum will host a marketplace every Friday leading up to Kwanzaa, which is from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. The marketplace will take place on Dec. 2, 9, 16, and 23, from 12-4 p.m. on the second floor of the Terracotta Gallery, located at 201 East 37th Street in Savannah. Each marketplace will feature different vendors from the local and regional community and is free to the public. Please know that this is on the second floor, and it is stair access only.
The Dec. 2 vendor will be Diaspora Marketplace: Savannah, an African art retailer who features clothing, décor, books and more. Dec. 9 vendors will be Viyanca, a fine artist and book illustrator, Ari’s Handmade Jewelry, and Torreah “Cookie” Washington, a Moroccan native, master quilt artist and teacher. The Dec. 16 vendor will be William Kwamena-Poh, a fine artist and Ghana native. The Kwanza Marketplace will conclude on Friday, Dec. 23 with vendors, Savanna Naturals, natural shea body products and African beaded jewelry, Ingrid J Boutique, an African inspired accessory artist, and Obi Nwosisi, a Nigerian native visual artist who resides in Savannah.
