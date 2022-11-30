Pet Photos with Santa 2022.jpeg

November 30, 2022 - The Hipster Hound will host its annual Pet Photos with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Hipster Hound, located at 1 Diamond Causeway, Suite 13 in Savannah.

Becky Smith of Photos by Becky will be on site taking the holiday-themed photos of pets and their humans with Santa Claus. Pet Photos with Santa is open to the public, and human and pet participants alike are encouraged to dress to impress in their finest festive attire.

