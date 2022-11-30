November 30, 2022 - The Hipster Hound will host its annual Pet Photos with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Hipster Hound, located at 1 Diamond Causeway, Suite 13 in Savannah.
Becky Smith of Photos by Becky will be on site taking the holiday-themed photos of pets and their humans with Santa Claus. Pet Photos with Santa is open to the public, and human and pet participants alike are encouraged to dress to impress in their finest festive attire.
The $45 photo package includes two 5x7 prints and all digital proofs via email. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit Renegade Paws Rescue, which will be on hand with pups still in search of their forever homes. In addition, The Hipster Hound will be collecting pet food for the Meals on Wheels Pet Food Pantry program during the event.
“The staff and I love to host this annual fundraiser, and my husband Nick is always a good sport about playing Santa,” described Tonya Rintye, Owner of The Hipster Hound. “This year, we’re excited to have adoptable dogs from Renegade Paws Rescue join in on the fun.”
