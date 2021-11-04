November 4, 2021 - Hustle & Blow Dry Bar has announced the Lowcountry Farm Fest benefiting the Forsyth Farmers’ Market. This inaugural event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Starland Yard, located at 2411 De Soto Avenue in Savannah.
Hustle & Blow Dry Bar, Savannah’s only green salon, is proud to support the Forsyth Farmers’ Market and its shared vision for a more sustainable Savannah along with like-minded sponsors, pop-up vendors and silent auction donors.
"We are thrilled to partner with Starland Yard, which is actually built on the original Farmers' Market site, and it’s where I made the decision to purchase Savannah's only sustainable salon,” explained Hustle & Blow owner Hannah Mills. “So this particular location has a special place in my heart, and we look forward to a fun evening of celebrating and raising funds to support Forsyth Farmers' Market."
The Lowcountry Farm Fest will feature:
- Live music by the popular local band Draucker
- Crowd-pleasing food trucks Loki and Strangebird
- Starland Yard’s Pizzeria Vittoria
- Cash bar
- Pop-up shopping experiences with local vendors including Balance Mobile Massage, Ember + Element, Laughing Tansy and Lite Foot Company
- Silent auction
- 50/50 raffle
100% of the proceeds from raffle ticket sales and the silent auction will benefit Forsyth Farmers’ Market. In addition, Starland Yard will be donating $1 from the sale of every draft beer during the event to FFM.
To learn more about the Lowcountry Farm Fest and to RSVP for the event, visit the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/611848820004632/.
