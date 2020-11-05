November 5, 2020 - Each year, the Rotary Club of Metropolitan Savannah collaborates with an annual service partner to help raise funds and awareness for the chosen non-profit organization. In years past, Metro Savannah Rotary has volunteered time at service projects and raised $10,000 and/or more for charities including Habitat for Humanity, Ogeechee RiverKeeper, and Loop It Up Savannah, to name a few.
This year, Metro Savannah Rotary is hosting the “Metro Mania Showdown,” a series of events during the month of November to benefit Bike Walk Savannah, a non-profit membership organization working to redefine Savannah as a place for people — no matter their mode of transportation. The series includes a blend of virtual and socially distanced in-person events. Registration for each event is $25. Events will include prizes and raffles, and a VIP pass option for all events will be offered. More information is available and tickets are available at metrosavannahrotary.org.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Bike Walk Savannah again,” said Metro Rotary Club President Jessica Pedigo. “We have partnered with them on projects in the past with great success and I know we will have the same outcome this year. Metro Rotary is a very active club, so our partnership with BWS is a natural one. We look forward to helping BWS create safer, easier access to transportation and recreation. We are an unconventional Rotary club in an unconventional year and we are excited to bring a fun offering of various events throughout November so we can remain safe and healthy while still fundraising for our service partner.”
Scheduled events include:
Nov. 7 and Nov. 14: Virtual College Game Days
Nov. 7: Architectural Tour of Savannah with Jonathan Stalcup
Nov. 14: Metro’s Cycle Paths Ride, a bike tour of the Truman Linear Park Trail with Bike Walk Savannah and Friends of Tide to Town
Nov. 15: Open Air Yoga at Starland Yard with Kelley Boyd
Nov. 17: Virtual Book Club with New York Times Best-Selling Author Harrison Scott Key
Nov. 21: Body Blast Workout in Forsyth Park with Katie Balthrop
Nov. 22: Grand Finale Scavenger Hunt in Forsyth Park
“We are grateful for Metro Rotary’s support and excited about the fun series of events they have planned,” said Bike Walk Savannah Executive Director Caila Brown. “The pandemic has shown how important it is for people to have safe places to bike, walk, and roll. The support we receive from the club will help us improve conditions in our city.”
For more information is available and to purchase tickets, visit metrosavannahrotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.