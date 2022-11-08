November 8, 2022 - The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire is holding its Thanksgiving Boston Butt fundraiser sale to benefit the families of fallen first responders. These delicious, fully cooked 5-pound Boston Butts are $40 each and are expertly smoked by the best pit masters in the area. Orders of 20 or more can be delivered upon request. All the proceeds from this event go to support the work of the Two Hundred Club, which has given over $3.8 million to support local families of fallen and critically injured first responders.

Placed orders will be available for pick-up at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Complex, at 1050 Carl Griffin Dr. in Savannah, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22. Pickup in Statesboro is also available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 22 at the Statesboro Fire Department located at 24 West Grady Street.

