November 8, 2022 - The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire is holding its Thanksgiving Boston Butt fundraiser sale to benefit the families of fallen first responders. These delicious, fully cooked 5-pound Boston Butts are $40 each and are expertly smoked by the best pit masters in the area. Orders of 20 or more can be delivered upon request. All the proceeds from this event go to support the work of the Two Hundred Club, which has given over $3.8 million to support local families of fallen and critically injured first responders.
Placed orders will be available for pick-up at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Complex, at 1050 Carl Griffin Dr. in Savannah, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22. Pickup in Statesboro is also available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 22 at the Statesboro Fire Department located at 24 West Grady Street.
“This Thanksgiving, we really do have a lot to be thankful for. We are especially grateful to those who fight for and protect our nation and the families of our fallen heroes, who’ve sacrificed and endured so much. We want to thank the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office for cooking and preparing all of the Boston Butts we serve,” 200 Club President and CEO Mark Dana said. “This sale is an event that our supporters look forward to. It’s an easy and delicious way to support the 200 Club, so please join us and purchase a Boston Butt to enjoy over the Thanksgiving holiday.”
The 200 Club is a 501(c) (3) organization who “cares for those who care for us” by providing for the surviving spouses and dependents of first responders who have lost their lives or sustain critical injuries in the line of duty. The organization serves a 20-county area within Georgia and South Carolina. All proceeds from this event will directly support the families of fallen heroes. The 200 Club provides a significant financial assistance to the surviving family members and provides a fully paid college education – including tuition, room and board, textbooks, and a computer – to a fallen first responder’s children and spouse. For more information, go to www.our200club.com, call 912-721-4418 or email info@our200club.com.
