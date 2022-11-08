November 8, 2022 - Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) will host Dr. Christopher Hendricks, local Savannah historian and co-author of “Old Southern Cookery: Mary Randolph's Recipes from America's First Regional Cookbook Adapted for Today's Kitchen”, as the next presenter in their “People, Places and Stories that Define Savannah” lecture series. His presentation is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Murray C. Perlman & Wayne C. Spear Preservation Center located at 323 East Broughton Street.
Dr. Christopher Hendricks and his mother, Sue Hendricks, put a new spin on time-tested recipes from Mary Randolph’s famed 1824 bestselling cookbook, “The Virginia House-Wife” for their book, “Old Southern Cookery: Mary Randolph’s Recipes from America’s First Regional Cookbook Adapted for Today’s Kitchen.” Join HSF as Dr. Hendricks shares how they chose the best of the original early 19th century recipes to show how home cooks can use contemporary methods and ingredients to prepare delicious dishes. Dr. Hendricks will be signing copies of Old Southern Cookery the evening of the lecture – the book will be available for purchase at the Davenport House Museum Shop. All proceeds from the sale of Old Southern Cookery will be donated to Historic Savannah Foundation and the Davenport House to support their mission.
