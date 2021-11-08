November 8, 2021 - September was National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and fundraising totals now reveal that more than 75 Savannah and Low Country-area businesses, schools and other partners combined to raise more than $71,000 to support CURE Childhood Cancer during the month. More than 40 of the contributing organizations were new partners with CURE this year.
“We are thrilled with this year’s results. Our partners this year were stronger advocates than ever and we reached a higher total than in years past,” said Mandy Garola, Vice President, South Georgia for CURE. “And of course we appreciate all of the customers, students, parents and friends who contributed to assist children and families in our community who are facing a battle with childhood cancer.”
Fundraising efforts ranged from collecting donations with a point-of-sale jar, contributing a portion of sales at a retail location, holding a CURE day or evening including Go Gold days at area schools and donating sales or creating a custom promotion such as a signature cocktail to raise donations. Among the largest donors, Georgia Low Country Chick-fil-A Restaurants raised $13,890 through a Cookies for CURE day in September. Nine stores joined the effort, selling more than 10,500 cookies in just one day. Chicken Salad Chick stores in Savannah, Statesboro, Pooler and Bluffton raised more than $6,000 by giving away a free scoop of salad for donations to CURE. Many other businesses raised from a few hundred dollars to thousands.
Funding raised in the Savannah and Low Country region will support CURE’s mission of conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families. CURE works with local social workers and hospitals to connect with families and address their urgent and ongoing needs. Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children and CURE also contributes to research that identifies safer and more effective treatments specifically for childhood cancer, raising more than $4 million annually. Learn more at CURE’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.