November 9, 2020 - The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Coastal Georgia Chapter will recognize National Philanthropy Day (NPD) on Nov. 18, 2020.
National Philanthropy Day is a special day set aside to recognize the great contributions of philanthropy--and those people active in the philanthropic community--to the enrichment of our world. NPD was originally conceived of and organized in the 1980s, and the first official events held in 1986 after President Ronald Reagan signed the official NPD proclamation. NPD has been celebrated locally since 1992, when the Coastal Georgia Chapter formed.
“Savannah is an incredibly philanthropic community,” said Laura Lane McKinnon, 2020 Chapter President. “We have witnessed so much good in our community during one of the most difficult times, and we would be remiss not to honor these efforts and to reflect on the meaning of giving and all that it has made possible, especially during the pandemic.”
Last year, more than 130 AFP Chapters held NPD events and activities across North America. While this year’s local event will be held virtually, the AFP Coastal Georgia Chapter is continuing its tradition of hosting its signature event: the annual donor panel.
“We are thrilled, once again, to be able to bring this popular educational program to our members and others active in Savannah’s philanthropic community,” said McKinnon. Typically free only to AFP members, the Chapter is offering this year’s event at no charge.
This year’s panelists are Ken Rabitsch, Market President of Synovus; Swann Seiler, External Affairs Manager for Georgia Power; and Christine Strigaro, Executive Director of The Sapelo Foundation. The annual donor panel is designed to give attendees insight from the donors’ perspective.
For more information about the AFP Coastal Georgia Chapter and its National Philanthropy Day donor panel event, visit https://community.afpglobal.org/afpgacoastalchapter/home, email afpcga@gmail.com or call 912.495.3885
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.