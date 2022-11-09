SBT nutcracker.jpg

November 9, 2022 - The Savannah Ballet Theatre (SBT) is slated to celebrate the holiday season with a live production of The Nutcracker at 5 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Lucas Theater, located on 32 Abercorn Street in Savannah. In addition to this performance and thanks to some generous sponsors, SBT will perform on Dec. 9 for local Chatham County school students.

The legendary score by Tchaikovsky will fuel the performance of this classic holiday ballet, which demonstrates the story of a young girl’s dream of a Christmas gift come-to-life to become her beloved prince.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.