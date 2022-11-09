November 9, 2022 - The Savannah Ballet Theatre (SBT) is slated to celebrate the holiday season with a live production of The Nutcracker at 5 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Lucas Theater, located on 32 Abercorn Street in Savannah. In addition to this performance and thanks to some generous sponsors, SBT will perform on Dec. 9 for local Chatham County school students.
The legendary score by Tchaikovsky will fuel the performance of this classic holiday ballet, which demonstrates the story of a young girl’s dream of a Christmas gift come-to-life to become her beloved prince.
“The Nutcracker is an incredible way to kick-off the holiday season, we are so excited to showcase our incredible dancers and the Savannah Ballet Theatre,” said SBT artistic director Suzanne Braddy. “The local dancers at our professional company are filled with excitement for this year’s performance as it features guest artists, exciting projections and beautiful costumes to create the magical experience that the audience looks forward to each year. We could not have put this production on without the generous support of our sponsors and our SBT patrons.”
To purchase tickets for the Dec. 10 performance, which start at $30 per person, visit the Lucas Theater’s website, www.lucastheatre.com/tickets, or call 912-525-5050.
SBT is Savannah and southeast Georgia’s only professional dance company. Their mission is to develop and showcase the talent of dedicated Savannah dancers alongside top professional dancers who train in the studio and engage in educational outreach and promotion of the art of dance within the community.
