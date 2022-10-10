October 10, 2022 - The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) and partners, including, Advancing Employment, The Center for Leadership in Disability (CLD), and the Institute on Human Development and Disability, will celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) with a series of webinars each week during the month of October in Georgia to promote and help advance employment among individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Georgia.
The monthly webinar series kicks-off was Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Each week NDEAM presents a new webinar theme that focuses on the disability community and ways for them to advance in the workforce.:
- Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. - Employer/Employees Success Stories webinar
- Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. - State As Model Employer
- Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. - Innovation in Employment: Supports and Policies
"Georgia has a vibrant and diverse economy, one of the best in the nation. It's time to make certain the workforce is equally represented, and disability is an important part of our communities,” said Doug Crandell, Public Service Faculty at the Institute on Human Development and Disability at the University of Georgia. “This year's NDEAM theme focused on diversity, equality and inclusion provides a path forward to include workers with disabilities as valuable employees."
The NDEAM capstone event will be held Oct. 27 at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Ga. To register or for more information about the webinars, click here.
Advancing Employment is Advancing Employment is managed by the Institute on Human Development and Disability (IHDD) at the University of Georgia. Since 1965, IHDD has been a Georgia University Center for Excellence in Disability Research, Education and Service (UCEDD), and ranks as one of UGA’s oldest continuously funded federal programs. The IHDD works with people who have disabilities and others, to ensure that all people can achieve their highest capacity and quality of life. Visit advancingemployment.com for more information and resources.
