October 10, 2022 - The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) and partners, including, Advancing Employment, The Center for Leadership in Disability (CLD), and the Institute on Human Development and Disability, will celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) with a series of webinars each week during the month of October in Georgia to promote and help advance employment among individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Georgia.

The monthly webinar series kicks-off was Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Each week NDEAM presents a new webinar theme that focuses on the disability community and ways for them to advance in the workforce.:

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.