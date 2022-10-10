Gallery.jpg

October 10, 2022 - The Savannah African Art Museum will continue its fall workshops lineup, slated to run through Saturday, Dec. 10. The series' theme focuses on past and present-day use of African symbols in African art and culture, as well as pop culture. All workshops will be held on Saturdays from 11am – 1pm at the Savannah African Art Museum, 2nd floor of the Terracotta Gallery Workshop Room, at 201 E. 37th Street/corner of Abercorn Street.

Patrons of the Nov. 12 workshop will receive a tour of the King Ibrahim Njoya Exhibit & create a short basic comic strip. Many were fans of the “Black Panther” Marvel comic before it became a 2018 blockbuster film and highly anticipated sequel with a Nov. 11 release date. Note the creative symbols (jewelry, colors, etc.) used to represent characters, themes, etc. Come join us to learn about this historic king and his creation of a writing system using symbols to maintain the Bamum people’s culture, which is still used today; and learn about his nephew, Africa's first comic book author.

