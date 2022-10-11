October 11, 2022 - Engel & Völkers Savannah will host a 60 Minutes for Special Olympics Dog Walking event at Daffin Park on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. The fundraiser supports the development and promotion of sports, health, and advocacy programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities across North America through the brand’s affiliation with Special Olympics. Limited edition t-shirts and dog bandanas will be available for donors. All are invited to participate in this family friendly fundraising event.
“As a proud champion of Special Olympics, I am excited to continue supporting their efforts to better our local neighborhoods and communities by fostering acceptance and inclusion.” said Dicky Mopper, President of Engel & Völkers Savannah.
