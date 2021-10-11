October 11, 2021 - Celebrating their second year as a trusted independent realtor in the Hostess City, Ganem Realty continues to be a support for Greater Savannah. In partnership with the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity, the team at Ganem Realty is relaunching their highly successful “Closing for the Community.” Beginning Sept. 1, a portion of all home sales will be donated to the Savannah Habitat branch.
Since learning about the unique program Coastal Empire Habitat employs to assure homeowners experience long-term success, Courtney Ganem, Owner/Broker of Ganem Realty, has been inspired to support the non-profit's ministry. “It is truly incredible to witness the commitment Habitat has in championing these hard-working families towards achieving their dream of owning quality, affordable homes in safe neighborhoods. This is so much more than writing a check, it’s about revitalizing and strengthening our entire community, one household at a time.”
"On behalf of the Board of Directors, staff, volunteers and partner families, we are elated to embark upon this inspiring new venture with Ganem Realty,” said Savannah Habitat CEO, Zerik Samples. “This partnership embodies the essence of community."
For more information, visit ganemrealty.com or call 912-655-7649.
