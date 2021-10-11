October 11, 2021 - Savannah residents will have access to preventative care, optometrists and ophthalmologists and learn about services for low vision at a free World Sight Day event to be held this month. The event will feature food, music and special prize drawings each hour for those that attend.
The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision will present the event with eight other vision partners who are all members of Georgia Vision 2020. Celebrated each October, World Sight Day 2021’s theme is “Love Your Eyes” and seeks to encourage the community to get their eyes checked annually which can prevent many eye diseases.
The World Sight Day 2021 Savannah Vision Event will take place Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision. Registration is required, and can be done by calling the center at 912-236-4473.
