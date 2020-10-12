October 12, 2020 - For the first time in 120 years, The Salvation Army of Savannah (TSA) is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early in order to rescue Christmas. The funds raised through the organization’s iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high.
Based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, the organization could serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree – assuming the resources are available.
At the same time, due to the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins, and the decline in foot traffic, TSA could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettles, which would limit their capability to provide services for the most vulnerable. To put this in perspective, last year $126 million was raised nationally through about 30,000 red kettles. Locally, $250,000 was raised through a total of 42 red kettles.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have worked tirelessly to help children, families and individuals who were and still are struggling financially, emotionally, and spiritually. Through it all, we were on the front-line helping society’s least fortunate. We were able to do this because of the great love and support the Coastal Empire has for its neighbor. This holiday season, our organization expects to see a greater need for our services - more than any in recent history,” said The Salvation Army of Savannah’s Major Paul Egan. “The Red Kettle Campaign is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and it is now more important than ever to ensure we meet our goal. With more people hurting and fewer Red Kettles to help them, your generosity helps rescue Christmas for the most vulnerable.”
Since March, The Salvation Army of Savannah has provided more than 23,000 meals, safe shelter to 5,285 individuals, and emotional and spiritual support to over 150 people in need. Now more than ever, they’re making it safer and simpler to donate in order to support the most vulnerable in the Coastal Empire:
- Enlist in Love’s Army with a sustaining monthly gift of $25 per month.
- There will be 26 kettles throughout Savannah this year starting Nov. 19. To help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners, TSA has adopted nationally mandated safety protocols.
- Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any red kettle in Savannah.
- Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount.
- Give any amount by texting “RedKettleSAV” to 76278.
- Donate physical gifts in bulk.
- Adopt additional Angels to give hope and joy to kids and families in need through The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
The Salvation Army has served greater Savannah for the past 120 years and has always supported the most vulnerable in our community. Whether the community is affected by COVID-19, hurricanes, floods, fires or the Spanish influenza that impacted the world over a century ago, The Salvation Army continues to serve those who need it the most.
Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the greater Savannah community. Visit www.salvationarmygeorgia.org/savannah/ or call 912-200-3004 to donate or learn more about how you can help TSA rescue Christmas this year.
